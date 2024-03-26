Bhojpuri star and BJP MP from Gorakhpur Ravi Kishan has shared a colourful video celebrating Holi with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and his team. Taking to Instagram, Ravi, who is known for his roles in Hera Pheri, Banke Bihari MLA, Devra Bada Satawela, and Tanu Weds Manu, among others, shared a Reel video in which he can be seen dressed in an orange shirt and grey trousers. Ravi Kishan Reveals He Faced Casting Couch by Woman Who Is Now a ‘Big Shot’, Says He Was Offered ‘Coffee at Night’.

He wears a garland of flowers around his neck and is seen distributing gujiyas to the party workers and interacting with his team. The video also shows Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath showering flowers and colours on the party workers. The post is captioned in Hindi as: "Jogira sara ra ra ra ra ra Holi hai bhaiya ho".

Ravi Kishan's Instagram Post

On the work front, he was recently seen as VD Tyagi in the gavel-slamming courtroom comedy Maamla Legal Hai. The show is a light-hearted series promising a delightful blend of humour, heartwarming scenes and wordplay using legal jargon. Set within the fictional confines of the Patparganj District Court, the eight-episode series explores the surreal world of the law through the eyes of its eccentric lawyers, who argue bizarre cases and represent odd clients. It features an ensemble star cast -- Yashpal Sharma, Nidhi Bisht, Anant V. Joshi, Naila Grewal, Anjum Batra and Vijay Rajoria. Maamla Legal Hai is airing on Netflix.

