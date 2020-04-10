Rihanna's Father Ronald Fenty Recovers from Coronavirus, Reveals Daughter Sent Him a Ventilator After His Diagnosis

Rihanna and Ronald Fenty (Photo Credits: Intagram)

Pop queen Rihanna's father Ronald Fenty recently tested positive for coronavirus and the singer went out of her way with her perfect daughter gesture to help him amid this difficult time. Not only did Rihanna check up on him every day as he struggled with high fevers due to coronavirus but also sent him a ventilator. The singer's father thankfully did not require the ventilator and recovered from COVID-19 and was released from the Paragon Isolation Center after 14 days. Rihanna Scripts History by Becoming First Woman To Wear Durag on British Vogue Magazine Cover, View Pics of May 2020 Edition.

Rihanna's father spoke to The Sun in an interview revealing Rihanna's gesture. He said, "My daughter Robyn was checking in on me every day. I thought I was going to die to be honest. I have to say, I love you so much, Robyn. I appreciate everything she has done.” As of now, Barbados has over 50 cases of coronavirus. Rihanna is also reported to have donated over $700,000 worth of ventilators to her home country.

The singer has been doing her bit by contributing to help fight coronavirus in US too. A few weeks ago, the singer's Clara Lionel Foundation announced that it will donate $5million to COVID-19 relief efforts. Not just this, the foundation has also teamed up with Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey for a $4.2 million grant to the Mayor’s Fund for Los Angeles. This is to help domestic abuse victims amid the stay-at-home order. The money will cover housing, meals, and counselling for 90 victims per week for 10 weeks. Rihanna Jokes About Basketball Player Kevin Durant's COVID-19 Diagnosis, the Sports Star Gives It Back.

Rihanna is one of the many celebrities who have used their power and influence to help those suffering amid this crisis. Celebrities such as Ryan Reynolds, Jennifer Garner among others have also donated towards food banks and hospitals amid this pandemic.