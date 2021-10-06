‘HAMI AST’ is a song that questions the authenticity of the statement that Kashmir is a heavenly place by elucidating and expressing the sufferings of the inhabitants of the so-called heaven, it encompasses the painful melody of being a Kashmiris.

The song was written by Saim Bhat in his high school days with his friend Shahid Mir. They made sure that this song expresses the painful paradox of this place and somehow expresses our grief to the world. The time has finally come to share his pain with everyone through this song and the release date will be announced shortly.

Saim Bhai is a renowned Bollywood Playback Singer and a Composer best known for his works like Aye Khuda, Sufi Tere Pyaar Main, Ik Pal Yahi, Awara Awara and many more.

He became the first youth icon and the most liked artist with the maximum number of votes by inspiring the youth of Kashmir and bringing a music revolution in Kashmir. He also Received the "son of soil" award in 2016. Mr Bhat has been singing & performing new age Sufi music blending the words of the Sufi's & rishis to his expression of music. The name "Expressionist" is given to him by Mithoon Sharma. Mr Bhat belongs to the Bhat family that is spiritually inclined and is popular for their "Ruhaniyaat" in Kashmir.

Amongst the famous Sufi Saints of Kashmir, Saim's forefather was the Great Sufi saint, renowned Sufi poet, namely Hazrat Ahmad Sahaib Bhatwari (R.A). In the year 2017, Saim was made the Sufi Ambassador from Kashmir at his school where he studies from burn hall school in Sonwar Srinagar. This was a turning point for Saim as an Artist. This position helped him evolve dynamically in his professional and personal life. Saim has inspired many through his personality and achievement. He aims to bring love and peace to the Valley through art & culture.

He is widely known as the man behind the revolution of music in Kashmir. This artist was born on 21st December and from a very early age, he was very fond of music. He received his initial training in music from legend Ghulam Hassan Sofi Sahab, the legendary Sufi kalam singer hailing from Kashmir. He then received his formal training from his Guru Sir Pandit Jasraj Ji in Hindustani Classical Music. Saim Bhat is a performer who can mesmerize his audience with his vocal capabilities and incredible high vocal range. His first performance was in the year 1999 on the 9th of July at the hotel centaur situated by the bank of Beautiful Dal-Lake in Kashmir. Kashmir had seen its worst face in the 90s. Mr Bhat Emerged as a flower of hope for the youth, Creating a path for others to follow to date! In September 2015 years Saim Bhat has been facilitated as the youth icon by the People of Kashmir through an online voting system.

HAMI AST” is a song made for the heavenly Kashmir. The title of the song is taken from the Persian Couplet “Agar Firdaus bar roo-e zameen ast, hami ast-o, hami ast-o, hami ast” penned by a Sufi poet named 'Amir Khusro'. For centuries it has been acknowledged that Kashmir is a heaven on earth but at the same time the sufferings and miseries of the people of Kashmir were never acknowledged, the façade of heaven shadowed the miserable reality of the people a long time ago.

Team GrooveNexus is proud to announce itself as the media partner of Saim Bhat’s new single Hami Ast.