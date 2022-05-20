The second season of Imtiaz Ali's She is all set to return on June 17. Headlining the web series, Aaditi Pohankar gives an insight about season 2 and how she relates to the character. "We're so excited to bring 'She' back. It's been a very special project, something that we've held close to our hearts for almost two years now," she says. She Season 2: Imtiaz Ali’s Crime-Thriller Series To Stream on Netflix From June 17!

Netflix India dropped the first look of She: Season 2 depicting the contradictions in the character of the protagonist Bhumika (Aaditi Pohankar). "Personally, I relate a lot more to the characters that are dealing with their own vulnerabilities. It's wonderful to be able to express that on-screen. I think vulnerability makes you more relatable and makes the audience connect more deeply with your character," adds Aaditi. Kathakar 2022: Imtiaz Ali, Shantanu Moitra, Mohit Chauhan to Take Part in the Oral Storytelling Festival.

The crime thriller series also stars Kishore Kumar G, Vishwas Kini, Shivani Rangole, Sam Mohan, Suhita Thatte, amongst others in pivotal roles. Written and created by Imtiaz Ali, the seven episodes in season 2 are directed by Arif Ali and produced by Viacom 18 Studios' Tipping Point and Window Seat Films.

