The late Punjabi singer Sidhumoosewala's father, Balkaur Singh, who welcomed a baby boy with his wife Charan Kaur, was seen feeding milk to the newborn with a spoon. A video uploaded on Instagram shows a team of medical professionals bringing the baby into the world. Sidhu Moosewala's Parents Welcome Baby Boy; Father Balkaur Singh Shares First Photo Of The Late Singer's Younger Brother.

Balkaur Singh can also be seen cutting a cake with a team of doctors in the video. Earlier, on Sunday, the slain rapper's father announced the baby’s arrival. Taking to Instagram, Balkaur shared a picture and, in Punjabi, wrote: "Thanks to the good wishes of the lakhs and crores of Shubhdeep's followers and fans, Akal Purakh has sent Shubh's little brother to our laps. My wife's health is fine, thanks to the blessings of the Almighty, and we both are beholden to our well-wishers for showering us with their support.”

Moosewala's real name was Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, which explains the reference to Shubhdeep in the announcement. A picture of the proud father with the newborn accompanies Sunday's announcement by Balkaur Singh. Balkaur Singh, incidentally, broke his silence on his wife Charan Kaur's pregnancy -- she's 58 and got pregnant via the IVF route -- on Facebook just a few days ago.

Balkaur Singh's Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @jindal.heart.ivf

He appealed to the family's well-wishers not to believe the rumours about the pregnancy. He pleaded, "... there are so many rumours about our family, but they are not to be believed. Whatever news is there, the family will share with you all.” The rapper was shot dead by six assailants on May 29, 2022, a day after his security cover was pared down, at Jawahar Ke village in Punjab's Mansa district.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 17, 2024 05:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).