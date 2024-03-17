Mansa (Punjab) [India], March 17 (ANI): Parents of the late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, Balkaur Singh, and Charan Kaur welcomed a baby boy on Sunday, almost two years after the singer was killed in Punjab.

Moosewala's father posted on his Facebook official page, saying they were blessed with the younger brother of Moosewala.

Also Read | Goa Road Accident: One Killed, 13 Injured As Truck Falls Into Valley in South Goa, CM Pramod Sawant Stops Convoy To Help Victims (Watch Video).

"With the blessings of millions of souls who love Shubhdeep, the Almighty has put Shubh's younger brother in our lap. With the blessings of Waheguru, the family is healthy and thankful to all the well-wishers for their immense love," Balkaur Singh posted on Facebook.

Earlier, Balkaur Singh had denied the reports of his wife's pregnancy at the age of 58, and even requested everyone not to believe rumours.

Also Read | CAA Implemented: 18 Hindu Refugees from Pakistan Get Indian Citizenship at Camp in Ahmedabad.

"We are thankful to Sidhu's fans who are concerned about our family. But we plead that there are so many rumours going around about the family, that they are not to be believed. Whatever news, the family will share with you all," his post shared on Facebook read.

According to media reports, Moosewala's mother underwent vitro-fertilisation therapy (IVF) to conceive the baby.

Sidhu Moosewala, 28, was shot dead on May 29, 2022, in Mansa. The Punjabi singer was shot at point-blank range and declared dead on arrival at the Mansa Civil Hospital.

The assailants fired over 30 rounds at Moosewala, who was found slumped in the driver's seat by locals.

Moosewala had fought an election from Mansa in the last Assembly election on a Congress ticket but was defeated by AAP's Vijay Singla.

On November 23, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested Bishnoi in a case related to the alleged conspiracy to recruit youth to carry out terror strikes in Delhi and other parts of the country. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)