Harrdy Sandhu is a renowned singer and actor known for his work in both Punjabi and Hindi films. He has delivered several hit songs, including "Tequila Shot", "Soch" and "Joker". His acting career began in 2014 with the Punjabi film Yaaran Da Katchup, and he later made his Bollywood debut in 83, the Ranveer Singh-led sports drama. The singer-actor has now made headlines for an unexpected reason. According to a report by News18 Showsha, Harrdy was detained by Chandigarh police while performing at a fashion show in Sector 34. The report states that he was performing without obtaining the necessary permissions, leading to police intervention.

The incident occurred in the middle of Harrdy Sandhu’s performance, catching attendees off guard and raising concerns about event management protocols. A video showing police officials escorting Harrdy away, has surfaced on social media, further fuelling discussions among fans and netizens.

Viral Video of Harrdy Sandhu

Before stepping into the entertainment industry, Harrdy Sandhu was a professional cricketer and played as a fast bowler for over a decade. However, his cricket career was cut short in 2007 due to a severe elbow injury, forcing him to pursue a different path.

