Udit Narayan has addressed the controversy surrounding a resurfaced video where he was trolled for kissing female fans during a live performance of "Tip Tip Barsa Paani." In a recent interview with HT, the singer expressed that he is deeply loved by his fans and clarified that he would never take advantage of such situations. "Fans itne deewane hote hain na. Hum log aise nahi hain, hum decent log hain. Some people encourage this and show their love through this. Udaake kya karna hai ab iss cheez ko? There are so many people in the crowd, and we have bodyguards present too. But fans think they are getting a chance to meet, so someone extends their hands for a handshake, some kiss the hands... yeh sab deewangi hoti hai. Uspe itna dhyaan nahi dena chahiye," Narayan said. Video of Udit Narayan Kissing Female Fans During Live Concert While Singing ‘Tip Tip Barsa Paani’ Goes Viral – WATCH.

Udit Narayan Breaks Silence Over Viral 'Tip Tip Barsa Paani' Kissing Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HT City (@htcity)

Udit Narayan's Viral Video of Kissing Female Fans

Udit Narayan literally kissed the last girl and said "mere bas main nahin mera man" pic.twitter.com/t2X1v5kTNq — 💿 (@musicjuction) February 1, 2025

