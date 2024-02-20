Actress Sonam Kapoor has made it to the UK's Top 40 Best Dressed People list, joining names such as Harry Styles, Kate Middleton, Rosamund Pike and Kate Moss, among many others. Last night, the UK’s prestigious media house, The Standard, hailed Sonam as one of the UK’s Top 40 Best Dressed people. Sonam Kapoor Shares Unseen Pics With David Beckham From the Party Hosted at Her Mumbai Home, Writes ‘Hope You Loved India’.

Others who are on the list include names such as Sienna Miller, Bianca Jagger, Alexa Chung, Stormzy, Naomi Campbel, Edward Enninful, Stella McCartney, Phoebe Philo, Akshata Murty (businessperson and wife of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak). In Sonam’s citation, The Standard wrote, “The Bollywood sensation is a Notting Hill girl and international fixture of the couture circuit -- not to mention one of Dior and Valentino’s top clients.”

Recently, according to a global fashion report, Sonam was among the list of celebrities like Zendaya, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Blackpink, BTS, etc, who had the highest impact on luxury fashion brands in 2023. Talking about her work on the big screen, Sonam is gearing up for Battle For Bittora.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 20, 2024 03:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).