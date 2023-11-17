Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja hosted a welcome party for football legend David Beckham at their Mumbai residence. From family members to close industry pals were seen at this intimate gathering. The hosts showcased ‘a small taste of India’ to the former footballer. From the exquisite décor to the mouth-watering delicacies, take a look at the unseen pictures shared by the actress from the party on Instagram. Sonam writes, “It was such a pleasure showing you a small taste of India @davidbeckham @davidgardner Hope you loved India as much as India loves you !” Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja Host Intimate Dinner Party for David Beckham; Shahid Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor and Other B-Town Stars Join the Gathering (View Pics).

Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja’s Party For David Beckham

