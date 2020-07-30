Famed Bollywood singer Sonu Nigam celebrates his birthday on July 30. After giving hit tracks such as "Kal Ho Naa Ho", "Abhi Mujhme Kahin" among several others the singer has left every Bollywood fan in love with his melodious voice. The singer has been one of Bollywood's most famous playback singers who has lent his voice to everyone from Shah Rukh Khan to Hrithik Roshan and other big Bollywood actors. His honey-soaked voice is best suited for romantic ballads and the singer in his amazing career has given us many including for his independent albums. Sonu Nigam Birthday: 5 Songs By Bollywood’s Popular Playback Singer That Will Be All Time Favourite!

As the singer turns 47, fans of Nigam have been sending him warm wishes on Twitter. From sharing his old videos where he is seen performing at events to his famed Bollywood songs, fans have been sharing their favourite Sonu Nigam numbers on social media. Several fans of the singer also took to the micro-blogging platform to wish the actor with good luck and good fortune. The singer was recently in the news for opening up about nepotism in the music industry and ever since fans have come in massive support for him. As he celebrates his birthday, here's looking at fan posts for him. Asha Bhosle, Sonu Nigam Among 200 Singers Create an Anthem with Sentiment of Togetherness in 14 Languages.

Wishes for Most Versatile Singer of India:

Happy Birthday, Lord of Chords!

Here's Wishing the Melodious Singing Icon!

Rare Video Of the Birthday Boy

Here's Wishing the King Of Melody:

Happy Birthday to This Melodious Voice:

Sonu Nigam became a household name after becoming the host for one of the most-loved singing reality shows, Sa Re Ga Ma from 1995 until 1999. The actor has sung in several Indian languages including Odia, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Kannada. Here's wishing the singer a very Happy Birthday from us!

