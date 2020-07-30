Sonu Nigam’s magical voice can be recognised from any distance. Be it in Hindi or any other regional languages, fans can easily recognise Nigam’s voice. Besides singing for films and music videos, Nigam has also sung devotional tracks. The man who is considered as the ‘Lord of Chords’ has turned a year older on July 30. He celebrates his 47th birthday today and music lovers cannot thank him enough for giving some of the most popular tracks that could be cherished until eternity. Asha Bhosle, Sonu Nigam Among 200 Singers Create an Anthem with Sentiment of Togetherness in 14 Languages.

Sonu Nigam is the king of melody of our generation and some of his songs will be our all-time favourite. Bollywood’s popular playback singer has been passionate about singing right from a very young age. Nigam is trained by Hindustani classical singer Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan. Be it romantic or ghazal or patriotic or any other genre, Nigam has recorded songs in every genre and they have turned out to be a hit. On the occasion of Sonu Nigam’s birthday, let’s take a look at the five hit tracks sung by him. Sonu Nigam Releases His New Song 'Maa' as a Special Tribute to Motherhood.

Sandese Aate Hai From Border

“Sandese Aate Hai” is a heart-touching patriotic track from the film Border that describes the pain of Indian soldiers. This song was sung by Sonu Nigam and Roop Kumar Rathod and the music was composed by Anu Malik.

Watch The Video Of Sandese Aate Hai Song Below:

Yeh Dil Deewana From Pardes

Sonu Nigam sung for Shah Rukh Khan the song “Yeh Dil Deewana” from the film Pardes. He considers this track as a game-changer in his career. He had stated in an interview, “No one discovered my originality till they heard “Yeh Dil Deewana”.”

Watch The Video Of Yeh Dil Deewana Song Below:

Kal Ho Naa Ho Title Track

The songs of Kal Ho Naa Ho were well-received and Sonu Nigam had won National Film Award for Best Male Playback Singer for crooning the title track. The track was composed by Shankar–Ehsaan–Loy.

Watch The Video Of Kal Ho Naa Ho Song Below:

Aaj Ki Raat From Don: The Chase Begins Again

The song “Aaj Ki Raat” was known to be one of the best songs from the album of the movie Don: The Chase Begins Again. The song that falls into the genre of 1980s retro-disco, was well-received by movie buffs and music lovers.

Watch The Video Of Aaj Ki Raat Song Below:

Abhi Mujh Mein Kahin From Agneepath

Ajay-Atul’s composition and Sonu Nigam’s magical voice was a perfect combination for this emotional track that was picturised on Hrithik Roshan and Priyanka Chopra Jonas from the film Agneepath.

Watch The Video Of Abhi Mujh Mein Kahin Song Below:

These are some of the most popular songs sung by Sonu Nigam. Be it on stage or at recording studios, he can make music lovers go gaga over his melodious voice. Here’s wishing the king of melody a very happy birthday and a wonderful year ahead!

