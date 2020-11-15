Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday condoled the death of legendary actor Soumitra Chatterjee who breathed his last at Belle Vue Hospital in Kolkata. The Prime Minister said that Soumitra Chatterjee's death is a colossal loss to the world of cinema, cultural life of West Bengal and India. "Shri Soumitra Chatterjee's death is a colossal loss to the world of cinema, cultural life of West Bengal and India. Soumitra Chatterjee Demise: Sourav Ganguly Remembers Bengal’s Acting Legend, Says ‘You Have Done So Much, You Can Rest in Peace’

Through his works, he came to embody Bengali sensibilities, emotions and ethos. Anguished by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti," the Prime Minister tweeted. Union Home Minister Amit Shah also mourned the demise of Chatterjee on Twitter and said that the Indian silver screen has lost a gem. Soumitra Chatterjee No More: President Ram Nath Kovind Condoles the Death of Veteran Actor, Says ‘Indian Cinema Has Lost One of Its Legends’

"Deeply pained to learn about the demise of legendary Soumitra Chatterjee ji. An iconic actor, who took Bengali cinema to new heights. In Soumitra Da, Indian silver screen has lost a gem," the Minister tweeted. "My thoughts and prayers are with his family and countless followers. Om Shanti Shanti Shanti," he said.

PM Narendra Modi's Condolonce Tweet:

Amit Shah Remembers the Bengali Cine Legend:

Legendary Bengali actor and Dada Saheb Phalke Award winner Soumitra Chatterjee was known for his collaborations with Oscar-winning film director Satyajit Ray. With him, an era in Bengali movies came to an end.