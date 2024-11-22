Amid the ongoing divorce and Mohini Dey controversy, Oscar and Grammy-winning composer AR Rahman has shared a celebratory post after he won a trophy for giving the background score to Malayalam movie The Goat Life at the 2024 Hollywood Music in Media Awards (HMMA). Rahman won the award for score in the independent film (foreign language) category. The event was held at the Avalon Theatre in Los Angeles on Wednesday. The film’s director Blessy received the honour on Rahman's behalf at the ceremony. ‘Aadujeevitham aka The Goat Life’: AR Rahman Bags 2024 Hollywood Music in Media Award for Best Background Score, Says ‘I Am Deeply Grateful’ (Watch Video).

Talking about the film, it is based on the 2008 bestselling novel Aadujeevitham. It follows An Indian migrant worker named Najeeb Muhammed, who goes to Saudi Arabia to earn money to send back home, but he finds himself living a slave-like existence herding goats in the middle of the desert. At the event, Emilia Pérez and composer Hans Zimmer each received three awards at the 15th annual Hollywood Music in Media Awards (HMMA). The HMMA honours composers, songwriters and music supervisors for their contributions over the previous year in music for film, TV, video games and more.

Along with Rahman, other nominees also included names such as Elton John, Brandi Carlile, Miley Cyrus, Lainey Wilson, and Pharrell Williams, alongside acclaimed composers like Hans Zimmer, Harry Gregson-Williams, Kris Bowers, and the duo Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross. It was on November 20, when Rahman and his wife Saira Banu announced their separation after 29 years of marriage. After the announcement, the composer penned a note about how their relationship saw an 'unseen end'. He wrote: “We had hoped to reach the grand thirty, but all things, it seems, carry an unseen end. Even the throne of God might tremble at the weight of broken hearts. Yet, in this shattering, we seek meaning, though the pieces may not find their place again.” Aadujeevitham aka The Goat Life Movie Review: A Committed Prithviraj Sukumaran Invokes Mix of Nausea and Awe in Blessy's Gruelling Survival Drama (LatestLY Exclusive).

AR Rahman Bags 2024 Hollywood Music Award for ‘Aadujeevitham’ Background Score

“To our friends, thank you for your kindness and for respecting our privacy as we walk through this fragile chapter. #arrsairaabreakup” It was reported that Saira cited emotional strain as the cause behind the divorce. The strain has led to an insurmountable gap between the couple. Saira's lawyer Vandana Shah has released an official statement with regards to the couple's decision to separate.

