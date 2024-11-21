AR Rahman’s background score for Prithviraj Sukumaran's Aadujeevitham - The Goat Life has won the Best Background Score (Foreign Language) award at the Hollywood Music in Media Awards (HMMA) 2024. In a heartfelt video message, Rahman expressed his gratitude, thanking the film team for their support. He called the recognition an incredible honour and said he was thankful to HMMA for acknowledging his work. Aadujeevitham aka The Goat Life Movie Review: A Committed Prithviraj Sukumaran Invokes Mix of Nausea and Awe in Blessy's Gruelling Survival Drama (LatestLY Exclusive).

‘Aadujeevitham’ Background Score by AR Rahman Wins 2024 Hollywood Music in Media Award

