Filmmaker Selvaraghavan has finally announced his next magnum opus. Speculations were rife that the director will be teaming up with his brother Dhanush for a project. Today, on social media the director announced the project to be Aayirathil Oruvan 2, the sequel to his hit 2010 film. We now understand the timing behind re-releasing Aayirathil Oruvan (2010) in theatres on December 31, 2020. The original featured Karthi in the lead role and earned a cult following over the years. Along with this, Dhanush's Pudhupettai by the director also re-released in theatres. Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020: Ajith, Dhanush, Jyothika, Rashmika Mandanna, Mohanlal Win Big.

For the announcement of Aayirathil Oruvan 2, makers have released a very bright poster which seems to be set in a pre-historic world. It looks fantastic. This makes sense as the first film was inspired by the Tamil Chola dynasty and Tamil Pandya dynasty. The film's title is stylised as AO II. Atrangi Re: Akshay Kumar, Dhanush, Sara Ali Khan Dance on a Peppy Song in This Leaked Video From the Sets.

Selvaraghavan started working on the film in September 2020. On December 13, he posted a picture of himself captioned "pre-production". A few days later, Dhanush confirmed the film with his brother, tweeting, "Selvaraghavan + yuvan + aravind krishna.. well well ... right where I started. Very happy to join my maker , my creator and the only reason I’m here today my brother @selvaraghavan again. I hope this time Atleast I impress him."

Although, we'd warn you before you get excited about the sequel. The scale of the film will be humungous. Dhanush took his Twitter and said that the preproduction alone will take them one year. No wonder the release for the film is set sometime in 2024. THREE YEARS FROM NOW!

Dhanush wrote, "A magnum opus !! The pre production alone will take us a year. But a dream film from the master @selvaraghavan! The wait will be long. But we will give our best to make it all worth it. AO2 ..The Prince returns in 2024"

A magnum opus !! The pre production alone will take us a year. But a dream film from the master @selvaraghavan ! The wait will be long. But we will give our best to make it all worth it. AO2 ..The Prince returns in 2024 https://t.co/HBTXeN66iA — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) January 1, 2021

Well, fans are going to wait for the film eagerly, we are sure.

