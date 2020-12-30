Sara Ali Khan will soon be seen shaking a leg with two superstars - Akshay Kumar and Dhanush - in Atrangi Re. Well, actually, why wait? Here is leaked footage from the sets of the film where the trio can be seen shooting for a dance sequence. Over the weeks, a number of pics from the sets have surfaced online. Seeing the actors in their getup does justify the word "atrangi" in the title. In the latest leaked video, Akshay and Dhanush seem to be trying to impress Sara with their dancing or asking her to join them. Well, we do not know what is happening for sure, but it is cool to watch. Atrangi Re: Akshay Kumar Dons the Shah Jahan Look Right in Front of the Taj Mahal for Aanand L Rai’s Next (Watch Video).

Atrangi Re is directed by Aanand L Rai, who made the uber-famous Raanjhana with Dhanush, earlier. Although, his last film with Shah Rukh Khan, Zero, did not impress the fans or the critics, we are extremely excited about his upcoming one. Rumour has it, Sara will be seen playing dual roles in the film. Rai's Tanu Weds Manu Returns is already an example of how gracefully he knows to handle the concept of double roles. Atrangi Re: New Still of Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan Hits the Internet; Shooting of Aanand L Rai’s Film to Resume in October 2020.

Akshay, Sara and Dhanush wrapped up the shoot for the film recently. The movie might experience a delayed released, as the shoot was delayed due to the pandemic. But there has been no word about it from the makers.

Check Out The BTS Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Delhi Times (@delhi.times)

As of now, Atrangi Re is scheduled for Valentine's 2021 release in theatres. The music for the film has been composed by AR Rahman, so that is another aspect to look forward to. Alongside Sara, Akshay and Dhanush, the movie also stars Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Nimrat Kaur in key roles.

