Etaki Entertainment, the production house of actor Siddharth, on Sunday announced that it was next producing a trilingual that was being directed by director S.U. Arun Kumar. The production house, which chose to make the announcement on the occasion of actor Siddharth's birthday, said that Siddharth would be a part of the project that had tentatively been titled "Production Number 4".

In a statement, Etaki Entertainment said that, in the last 10 years, it had stayed true to its goal of creating original content of international quality, while giving opportunities to deserving talents, cing films like "Kaadhalil Sodhappuvadhu Yeppadi", "Jil Jung Juk", and "Aval" as examples.

"Today, on the happy occasion of our star Siddharth's birthday, we are elated to announce our next feature film. Our 'Production No. 4' (working title) will bring together two incredible talents. "Gifted and passionate storyteller S.U. Arun Kumar ('Pannaiyarum Padminiyum', 'Sethupathy') joins forces with the multi-talented and unique actor Siddharth to tell an important story."