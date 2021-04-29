Actor Siddharth took to Twitter and revealed that his phone number has been leaked by political trolls. He added that because of this, he has been receiving rape and death threats. Ahead, he also mentioned that he has recorded all the calls and has filed a complaint with the police.

My phone number was leaked by members of TN BJP and @BJPtnITcell Over 500 calls of abuse, rape and death threats to me & family for over 24 hrs. All numbers recorded (with BJP links and DPs) and handing over to Police. I will not shut up. Keep trying.@narendramodi @AmitShah — Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) April 29, 2021

