Kochi, June 21: The fate of the ad-hoc committee led by superstar Mohanlal at the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) will be decided on Sunday during the association’s annual general body meeting (AGM) here. The ad-hoc panel was constituted last year after the Malayalam film industry was rocked by controversies following the release of the Hema Committee report, which exposed the appalling conditions faced by women in the industry.

The situation worsened when several women artistes -- mostly those in minor roles -- came forward with allegations of sexual exploitation by prominent actors. Amid mounting media attention and public outrage, popular actor Siddique, who had recently taken over as general secretary, resigned after being accused by a woman artiste. As more names surfaced, Mohanlal and the entire elected committee stepped down under pressure. ‘Truly Unforgettable’: Malayalam Superstar Mohanlal Meets Sri Lankan PM Harini Amarasuriya, Gets ‘Gracious Welcome’ at Parliament.

Subsequently, to manage the affairs of the over 500-member strong AMMA, the same committee was reconstituted as an ad-hoc body with Mohanlal at the helm. However, actor Unni Mukundan, the treasurer, later expressed his intention to resign from the interim setup. Speaking to IANS on condition of anonymity, a leading actor said the AGM will deliberate on the way forward, especially after taking legal advice. ‘Thudarum’ Movie Review: Mohanlal Gets Fantastic Showcase of His Brilliance in Tharun Moorthy’s Gripping Fan-Tribute Thriller (LatestLY Exclusive).

“Legal experts have already been consulted. At Sunday’s meeting, these aspects will be presented, and a final decision will be taken accordingly,” the actor said. “If the ad-hoc committee is retained, replacements will be needed for Siddique and Mukundan. The current joint secretary, Baburaj, could be promoted to general secretary -- something that has precedence in other associations. However, the final call rests with the AGM,” the actor added. With AMMA’s AGM generally witnessing strong participation, Sunday’s meeting is expected to be a packed and potentially decisive affair.

