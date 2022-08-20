Actor Ajith Kumar on Saturday urged people to protect their ears. Through a Tweet, the actor had said: "Protect your ears. Unconditional love always," his manager also posted the definition of an issue called Tinnitus. The definition read: "Ringing or buzzing noise in one or both ears that may be constant or come and go, often associated with hearing loss." AK61: Ajith Kumar to Shoot for Upcoming Bank Heist Film in Arakku Valley.

It also went on to list the common causes for the problem. It said: "Ringing in ears can have causes that aren't due to underlying disease. Examples include exposure to loud sounds, whiplash, head injuries, too much ear wax or medication side effects." Ajith Kumar Wins Four Gold and Two Bronze Medals at 47th Tamil Nadu State Shooting Championship 2022 (View Pic).

Responding to Ajith's suggestion, director Vignesh Shivan said: "Noise pollution is defined as unwanted sounds that disrupt normal sound in the environment ! Let's be careful and mindful about the work environment and avoid unnecessary loudness!" "Especially in film sets usage of explosives,microphones & loud devices can be minimised or avoided."

