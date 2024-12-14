Pushpa 2 The Rule star Allu Arjun received a heartfelt welcome from his wife, Sneha Reddy, as he returned home after spending a night in Chanchalguda jail. The actor had been arrested on Friday (December 13) in connection with the death of a woman during a screening of Pushpa 2: The Rule. In a viral video, Sneha was seen waiting outside their home for Allu Arjun’s return. She was joined by their children, Ayaan and Arha, as they anxiously awaited for their father to return home safely. As soon as Allu walked towards his home, his wife Sneha hugged her tight, and she was visibly overwhelmed, breaking down in tears as she held him close. Allu Arjun Arrives at His Jubilee Hills Residence After Being Released From Hyderabad Central Jail; ‘Pushpa 2’ Actor Welcomed With Traditional Rituals (Watch Videos).

Allu Arjun shared his thoughts after being released from jail, "I am a law-abiding citizen and will cooperate. I would like to once again express my condolences to the family. It was an unfortunate incident."

Allu Arjun Reunites With Family

Stampede at Pushpa 2 Premiere Leads to Legal Case Against Allu Arjun

On December 4, a woman named Revathi lost her life, and her son was critically injured during a stampede at Hyderabad’s Sandhya Theatre. The incident occurred as a massive crowd surged to see Allu Arjun at the premiere of his film, Pushpa 2: The Rule. Following the tragedy, the city police registered a case against Arjun, his security team, and the theatre management based on a complaint from Revathi’s husband. However, the complainant has since withdrawn his allegations against the actor and others involved.

