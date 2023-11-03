Actress Mrunal Thakur, who is known for Super 30, Batla House, Ghost Stories and Sita Ramam, was recently blessed by Telugu producer Allu Arvind during an award show. Allu Arvind’s blessings are known for getting manifested. During the event Allu Aravind blessed the actress for her marriage and wished that she settles in the city of Hyderabad after the marriage. He was to present the Best Female Actor award to Mrunal for Sita Ramam. At the event, Aravind blessed Mrunal to get married soon. He said: “I hope she finds a husband soon. I want her to settle down in Hyderabad.” Mrunal Thakur Squashes Marriage Rumours With Mystery Telugu Actor; Aankh Micholi Actress Says, 'It's So Funny, I Can't Even Say Anything'.

Since then, media reports have linked up the actress to a Telugu star. However, Mrunal’s representative shared that the marriage isn’t yet on the cards for the actress. They told IANS that these reports are unsubstantiated and currently, her only priority is her work. Meanwhile, the actress is gearing up for her upcoming Telugu film Hi Nanna. Recently, the teaser of the film was also released. It is a story of evolving relationships as well as how emotions develop, Hi Nanna is also one of love, family, and how to deal with the turmoil. This entire scenario is accompanied by great period-drama style aesthetics and somber music. Aankh Micholi Movie Review: Mrunal Thakur and Abhimanyu Dassani's Comedy is Occasionally Amusing But Mostly Archaic (LatestLY Exclusive).

Nani is seen as a father who falls in love with Mrunal Thakur, and while their love blossoms out of friendship there seems to be an element of betrayal here, because Nani is seen scolding her she reluctantly marries someone else. The teaser has got much appreciation and left fans in awe over the dynamic of relationships that Hi Nanna is based on, which is basically how to manage between being a father, and again falling for someone.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 03, 2023 05:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).