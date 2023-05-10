Megastar Mammootty began the shoot of his upcoming film Bazooka on May 10 in Ernakulam, Kerala. The film is a sensational, Malayalam crime drama and got Mammootty hooked fright off the bat. It will be shot in Cochin and Bengaluru, and will also star Gautham Menon and is directed by debutant director Deeno Dennis, who is the son of veteran scriptwriter Kaloor Dennis. Bazooka: First Look Poster of Mammootty’s Next Helmed by Deeno Dennis Out! (View Pic).

Talking about the film, Mammootty said, "It is nice to come across a script that takes you by surprise and grabs your interest instantly. Bazooka is an action film but it is also a game of wits and has strong, well-etched characters. It is a very well-constructed, taut script and I am looking forward to the filming process because I know my character will take me on a very interesting journey." Mammootty To Team Up With Purusha Pretham Director Krishand for His Next – Reports.

Check Out Bazooka's Poster:

Presenting the Title Look Poster of #Bazooka Written and Directed by Deeno Dennis , Produced by Theatre of Dreams & Saregama pic.twitter.com/aS6kgfgp8s — Mammootty (@mammukka) April 9, 2023

Director Deeno Dennis shared, "This film is the culmination of a lifelong dream to work with Mammootty sir and this script gave me the opportunity to do so. I feel thrilled as it is the privilege of a lifetime to direct someone of his stature and experience. Together, all of us are hoping to create movie magic and film for the ages because Mammootty sir and his fans deserve nothing less than a cinematic milestone."

The film is being produced by Yoodlee Films and co-produced by Theatre Of Dreams.

