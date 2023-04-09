It can be possible with Mammoothy! Only the Malayalam superstar can have laser guns pointing at him and still stand tall. Recently, Mammoothy unveiled the title look poster of his next, Bazooka. The film is a thriller which is helmed by Deeno Dennis. It also stars Tamil filmmaker-actor Gautham Vasudev Menon. Mammoothy captioned it with, "Presenting the Title Look Poster of #Bazooka Written and Directed by Deeno Dennis , Produced by Theatre of Dreams & Saregama" Mammootty’s Pic With His College Batchmates Takes Internet By Storm; Netizens Go Gaga Over The 70-Year-Old Malayalam Actor’s Fit And Fab Look.

Check The First Look Poster Here:

Presenting the Title Look Poster of #Bazooka Written and Directed by Deeno Dennis , Produced by Theatre of Dreams & Saregama pic.twitter.com/aS6kgfgp8s — Mammootty (@mammukka) April 9, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)