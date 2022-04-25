Chennai, April 25: Director Nelson Dilipkumar has penned a heartfelt letter, thanking actor Vijay for hosting a dinner party for the entire team of 'Beast'. Beast New Poster Out! Thalapathy Vijay's Next With Nelson Dilipkumar To Release in April 2022.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, Nelson said, "Thank you Vijay sir for hosting us. It was a fun-filled and memorable evening with the whole team.

Take A Look At The Post Below:

"I take this moment to thank Vijay sir for his love and support. You were a charm to work with sir. I am truly honoured and I shall cherish this experience for life. Your charisma and superstardom has taken this film all the way, sir.

"Thank you Sun Pictures Kalanithi Maran, Kavya Maran for the huge opportunity and for bringing this film together.

"All of this would not have been possible without our wonderful cast & crew. You guys were a blast to work with. Beast: Nelson Dilipkumar Shares Pic Of Thalapathy Vijay And Pooja Hegde, Gives Glimpse Of 100 Days Of Fun With The Team.

"I would like to extend my heartfelt gratitude to all the audience for breaking barriers and showering us with love and support. As always, you all have stood with Vijay sir and the whole team and made this film a grand success. Cheers!"

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 25, 2022 11:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).