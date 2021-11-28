Team Beast is in celebratory mode as it is its “100th day of shooting”. Written and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the film features Thalapathy Vijay and Pooja Hegde in the lead. The filmmaker has shared a picture from the sets of Beast and one can see the lead cast and other members celebrating the moment. While sharing the pic, Nelson captioned it as, “It’s 100th day of shooting 100 days of fun with these amazing people #Beast”.

100 Days Of Shooting Beast

