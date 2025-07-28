The much-loved Kannada reality show Bharjari Bachelors Season 2 wrapped up with a bang, crowning Sunil Gujgonda and Amrutha Raj as the ultimate winners. After weeks of fun tasks, emotional moments, and nonstop entertainment, the dynamic duo walked away with the coveted title, winning hearts across Karnataka. KGF Chapter 2: Yash-Starrer’s Official Worldwide Satellite Rights for South Languages Acquired by ZEE!

Fan-Favourite Couples Shine in ‘Bharjari Bachelors 2’ Finale

The grand finale, aired on Zee Kannada, was nothing short of a celebration, with suspense, surprises, and a lot of love in the air. From the very start, couples like Rakshak Bullet-Ramola, Drone Pratap-Gagana, and of course, Sunil-Amrutha, had become favourites among viewers, thanks to their unique chemistry, wit, and charm.

Rakshak-Ramola, Drone-Gagana Among ‘Bharjari Bachelors 2’ Top Finalists

Social media had already predicted a nail-biting finish, and it surely delivered! Rakshak and Ramola ended the season as the first runners-up, taking home a cash prize of INR 10 lakh, while Drone Pratap and Gagana Bhari bagged the second runner-up spot with INR 3 lakh. A special honour of INR 1 lakh went to Surya and Abhijna Bhatt, named the “Special Bachelors” of the season. Mandya: Worker Climbs 510-Foot Chimney in Protest Over Job Loss in Karnataka (Watch Video)

Unique Rounds and Real Emotions Made ‘Bharjari Bachelors 2’ a Hit

What made this season stand out was the variety of exciting rounds—like Brahmachari vs Sansari, Seniors vs Juniors, and the romantic Propose Round, each adding a new twist to the competition and revealing different shades of the contestants. “This show wasn’t just about fun and games,” said a team member. “It highlighted emotions, relationships, and the courage to stay real on screen.” ‘Bigg Boss Kannada 11′: ’Kantara’ Star Rishabh Shetty Approached To Replace Kiccha Sudeep As Host?

Standout Couples and Real Bonds Made ‘Bharjari Bachelors 2’ Unforgettable

Other standout pairs included Darshan-Apeksha, Huli Karthik-Dhanya, Gabri-Ananya, Ullas-Pavi, Praveen Jain-Sukrita, and Prem Thapa-Vijayalakshmi—each adding their own flavour to the show and leaving a lasting impression on viewers. With its powerful mix of drama, laughter, love, and real emotions, Bharjari Bachelors 2 has once again proved Zee Kannada’s knack for delivering hit reality shows. This season celebrated not just entertainment but also the joy of togetherness and resilience in modern relationships.

