A worker at Pandavapura Sugar Factory in Mandya district, Karnataka, climbed a 510-foot chimney to protest his termination. Identified as Ramakrishna, he worked in the factory’s electrical division and was among several employees laid off by Nirani Sugar, the contractor managing operations. Workers had been protesting for days against the mass dismissals, but tensions escalated when Ramakrishna took this extreme step. Emergency services, including fire personnel and local police, rushed to the site, trying to ensure his safety. Authorities face challenges due to the chimney’s height and his precarious position. Efforts are ongoing to bring him down safely while addressing the workers’ grievances over the layoffs. Noida: Man Climbs High-Tension Pole, Escapes Injury After Contact With Live Wires in Sector 113, Video Surfaces.

Worker Climbs 510-Foot Chimney in Protest Over Job Loss in Karnataka

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)