Bheemla Nayak is gearing up to hit the screens on February 25. The makers, on Saturday, announced the release of the theatrical trailer, ahead of the massive release of Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati starter. As per the reports, the producers of 'Bheemla Nayak' have arranged the movie's pre-release event at the Yousufguda Police Grounds, in Hyderabad on Monday, February 21. Bheemla Nayak: Pawan Kalyan, Rana Daggubati’s Film’s Post-Theatrical Streaming Rights Sold to Disney+ Hotstar for a Whopping Price – Reports.

The theatrical trailer of the much-hyped movie will be launched during the event. The news is that Telangana Minister and TRS leader KT Rama Rao will be the chief guest at the event. Earlier on Saturday, Trivikram Srinivas (screenplay and dialogue writer for the movie) and producer S China Babu, who met the Minister, have invited him to attend the pre-release event as the chief guest. Bheemla Nayak: Pawan Kalyan-Rana Daggubati’s Film To Release On February 25, To Clash With Varun Tej Konidela’s Ghani.

Helmed by Saagar K Chandra, 'Bheemla Nayak' is now Censor certified, and has received UA certification from the CBFC. The run-time of the Pawan Kalyan-Rana Daggubati starrer is nearly 141 minutes. Featuring Nithya Menen and Samyuktha Menon as heroines, the film is produced under the prestigious banner- Sithara Entertainments.

Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati are to reprise Biju Menon and Prithviraj Sukumaran from the Malayalam's original 'Ayyappanum Koshiyum', which is now remade in Telugu as Bheemla Nayak. Both Aha and Disney+ Hotstar have acquired the post-theatrical rights for the 'Ayyappanum Koshiyum' remake.

