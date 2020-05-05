Chiranjeevi to Mark His Digital Debut with a Big-Budget Web Series by Jersey Producer Allu Arvind?

Chiranjeevi (Photo Credits; Instagram)

In times of coronavirus pandemic, OTT platforms are booming like crazy and only a fool would ignore its rising popularity. While every major production house in the west is coming up with its own digital platform, studios in the east are also considering different options to mark their presence on the webspace. Actors meanwhile are considering different scripts that would challenge the talent within them and digital space is certainly experimenting with the content these days. No wonder why a megastar like Chiranjeevi wants to venture into OTT space and is actively looking for the right offers. Acharya: Salman Khan Was Never Approached to be a Part of Chiranjeevi's Next.

It's been very long since Chiranjeevi is busy hunting for the right offer to mark his digital debut. And if all goes well, he may just make it very soon. As per new reports, Jersey producer, Allu Aravind is keen on having the Indra actor come on board for his digital show. The producer is eyeing to make something with really strong content and is planning it on a bid-budget. He'll approach Chiranjeevi when the lockdown ends and if all goes well, a formal announcement will follow. Chiranjeevi Shares a Throwback Video of Him Grooving With His Granddaughter Navishka to ‘Mimi’ and It’s Sure To Take Away Your Quarantine Blues (Watch Video).

Chiranjeevi is currently occupied with Acharya and later has Lucifer's Telugu remake with Saaho director Sujeeth. If the actor even decides to come on board for a web series, it won't happen until next year.