Chiranjeevi Shares a Throwback Video of Him Grooving With His Granddaughter Navishka to ‘Mimi’ and It’s Sure To Take Away Your Quarantine Blues (Watch Video)

Chiranjeevi, Navishka (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The coronavirus outbreak has brought film shoots and significant events with regards to the same to a standstill and so our favourite celebs are chilling in their abode practising social distancing. Amid the lockdown, fans are getting to see some never seen before glimpses of these stars. And well, after taking up the #BeTheRealMan challenge, superstar Chiranjeevi recently took to his social media and shared a throwback video which sees him having a fun time his granddaughter Navishka; kid of Sreeja Kalyan. The clip will surely make you smile as the megastar and the little munchkin's time together is cute and how. Superstar Chiranjeevi Takes Up #BetheREALMAN Challenge, Vacuums The Floor and Cooks Delicious Food for His Mom (Watch Video).

The video sees the tot on her grandfather’s lap. Later, when Chiranjeevi asks her, “What do you want? Which song do you want to hear?"She replies, 'Mimi ', to which the superstar says, “Why Mimi? After the talk, the South star finally plays the track for her and the girl's impromptu steps will make you go wow. We also see Chiranjeevi looking the happiest. For the unversed, the Mimi song is from Chiranjeevi and Kajal Aggarwal's film, Khaidi No. 150. India Fights Corona: Megastar Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Sai Dharam Tej, Varun Tej Konidela Create Awareness Video to Tackle Coronavirus.

Check Out The Video Posted By Chiranjeevi Below:

Well, the above video has gotten Kajal's reaction on Twitter wherein she has tagged the baby girl 'cutest lil groovester'. Meanwhile, on the work front, Chiranjeevi has lots of projects lined up which includes Acharya and Telugu remake of Malayalam film Lucifer. However, due to lockdown the films shooting and release dates will obviously get pushed. Stay tuned!