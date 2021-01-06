Chiyaan Vikram and AR Rahman’s fans must be jumping with joy today after the makers of the upcoming film Cobra have announced about the film’s teaser launch date, making it double dose of celebration. On the occasion of the legendary music composer-singer’s birthday, team Cobra has confirmed that the film’s teaser would be unveiled on January 9, which is on Saturday. Isn’t it a perfect announcement to be shared on AR Rahman’s birthday? Vikram's Cobra Inspired By James McAvoy's Split? Director Ajay Gnanamuthu Answers...

It has been a long time since the makers have dropped any surprise for movie buffs who have been anxiously waiting to hear an update on Cobra. The announcement on the film’s teaser date must have made everyone’s day better and brighter. Cobra, directed by Ajay Gnanamuthu, is Chiyaan Vikram’s 58th film and it is a pan-Indian project catering to the Tamil, Hindi and Telugu audience. Vikram Is Not Quitting Acting, The Cobra Actor's Team Confirms.

Cobra Teaser Launch Update

Produced under the banner of Seven Screen Studios, the music and original score for Cobra has been composed by AR Rahman. This is the fourth time he is teaming up with Chiyaan Vikram after Pudhiya Mannargal, Raavanan and I. Cobra marks the Kollywood debut of the film’s leading lady Srinidhi Shetty and acting debut of cricketer Irfan Pathan, who’d be seen playing pivotal role.

