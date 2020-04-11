Vikram Is Not Quitting Acting, The Cobra Actor's Team Confirms

Vikram (Photo Credits: File Image)

Is superstar Vikram thinking about retiring from acting? Not anytime soon. A few reports claimed that the actor has been contemplating giving up acting. But his reps told the media, through a statement, that such reports are false. The actor's last film won't be Kadaram Kondan. Cheers to his fans. Cobra First Look: Chiyaan Vikram Introduces us to His Many Avatars and they All Look Intriguing.

“This is to inform you that a news report published by a leading mouse on actor Vikram is absolutely false and completely baseless. Shocked to see this and wondering how people can publish such false without bothering to check with official source,” read the statement, as per reports.

The reps also clarified that Vikram is still involved with his upcoming film, Cobra. The shooting for the upcoming film was been halted in Russia due to COVID-19 pandemic. Director of the film, Ajay Gnanamuthu, made the announcement on Twitter. He wrote, "Corona attack for #Cobra Packing up shoot in Russia halfway due to the travel ban rules by Indian Goverenment!!"

The press note also revealed that Vikram's also a part of Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan. As per the statement, he has signed a Tamil project with producer Lalith of Seven Screen Studios.

Vikram's Cobra star cast includes director KS Ravikumar, Srinidhi Shetty, Sarjano Khalid and former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan plays the villain, making his acting debut. It is the third project for Vikram and A.R Rahman after Raavanan and I. The music for the film will release in May.