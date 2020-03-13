Malang Success Bash: Anil Kapoor Wears Mask Due to Coronavirus Outbreak; Disha Patani, Aditya Roy Kapur and Many Others Spotted at the Event (View Pics)

Malang Success Bash (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

The Mohit Suri directorial, Malang, starring Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani in the lead, had released on February 7. The film turned out to be a huge success at the box office. This dark thriller had opened to positive reviews, and the results can be seen at the box office. It has been more than a month since the film has been released, but yet, it is seeing good number of footfalls at the multiplexes. The film’s success party was held last evening for which the entire star cast was seen, but the one who caught everyone’s attention was Anil Kapoor. Malang Is Only The Third Film To Earn Rs 50 Crore At The Box Office In 2020 Which Had 17 Releases So Far.

The success party of Malang was held at the ESTELLA in Juhu, Mumbai. Aditya Roy Kapur with his leading lady Disha Patani were twinning at the event. Anil Kapoor who played the role of ACP Anjaney Agashe in Malang, was spotted wearing a red-coloured mask for the party. He wore it to stay safe amid the Coronavirus outbreak in the country. After entering inside the venue, he did remove the mask and posed for the shutterbugs. Well, it is indeed great to see Kapoor taking such precautionary measures. Take a look at the pictures of celebs who attended the success bash of Malang. Ek Villain 2: Disha Patani To Team Up With Malang Director Mohit Suri Again.

In an interview to ETimes, Mohit Suri did drop the hint of a sequel to Malang. But also mentioned, it cannot be confirmed. Let’s wait and watch what plans the makers have regarding Malang sequel. Stay tuned for more updates from the world of entertainment.