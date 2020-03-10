Coronavirus Outbreak in Kerala: Malayalam Cinema Organizations Decide To Shut Theatres Till 31 March 2020

Coronavirus Outbreak | Representational Image (Photo Credits: PTI)

Kerala has been affected by the coronavirus epidemic more than any other state in India. The state saw a rise in the number of COVID-19 which has reached to 15 cases now. In the wake of this, the government has decided to keep a check on all the major events happening in the state including exams etc. Various Malayalam cinema organizations have not come to a collective decision that the theatres will be closed from 11 March 2020 to 31 March 2020.

ANI posted the report that reads as, "Kerala: Due to #Coronavirus, cinema theatres will remain closed from tomorrow till March 31 in the state. The decision was taken at a meeting of various Malayalam cinema organizations in Kochi." Check out the tweet below.

On the other hand, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced a high alert across the state. Also, classes and examinations for students till Class 7 in schools will be cancelled and also shut till March 31. This also extends to vacation classes, tuition classes, anganwadis and madrasas. As per official estimates 45 people had tested positive of the life-threatning coronavirus.

Meanwhile, many Bollywood filmmakers are too cancelling their shoot schedules and promotional events. There are reports that some of the makers are also contemplating pushing ahead the release of the upcoming big films. It has to be seen how do the makers cope up with the major financial loss here.