Coronavirus Outbreak: Lady Superstar Nayanthara Donates Rs 20 Lakh to the Film Employees Federation of South India

Nayanthara (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Nayanthara is known as the Lady Superstar of the South Indian Cinema. Like several other celebrities of Kollywood, even Nayanthara has contributed to the Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI). As per a report in TOI, Nayanthara has donated Rs 20 lakh to FEFSI in order to help the daily wage workers who have been impacted the most in the wake of coronavirus outbreak. COVID-19 Outbreak: Superstar Rajinikanth Donates Rs 50 Lakh to FEFSI, whereas Vijay Sethupathi Contributes Rs 10 Lakh.

A source was quoted as saying, “Nayanthara donated Rs 20 lakhs this morning to FEFSI. Since the outbreak of COVID-19, all movie-related work has been stopped. Shooting and production work have been stalled. This rendered members of the crafts under FEFSI jobless. To take care of their needs, FEFSI had requested actors and technicians to donate generously. Some of the biggest names in the industry, including Rajinikanth, Suriya, Karthi, Vijay Sethupathi and Sivakarthikeyan, came forward to do their bit. And today, Lady Superstar Nayanthara also joined them to donate 20 lakhs for the people who work hard towards making movies.” Coronavirus Outbreak: Thala Ajith Mentored Team of Researchers Help Tamil Nadu Government by Using Drones to Disinfect Public Places.

In fact, from other industries as well, the actors, filmmaker and producers have contributed to the coronavirus relief fund. Shooting and production of all the upcoming projects has been put on hold until further notice. The government is taking all the preventive measures in order to curb the spread of the COVID-19.