Bengaluru, August 16: The Karnataka police are considering filing a plea for the formation of a fast-track court to ensure a speedy trial against jailed Kannada superstar Darshan, his partner Pavithra Gowda, and other accused in connection with the sensational fan murder case, sources confirmed on Saturday. Police sources revealed that the department is already making preparations in this regard and will approach the government for its consent. The decision has been taken in the backdrop of the Supreme Court directive to complete the trial and dispose of the matter swiftly.

According to sources, the police are preparing to get the trial completed against Darshan and the other accused within six months and then submit a report to the Supreme Court after securing convictions in the case. Senior officials are in discussion with the law department, and the request will be formally placed before the government on Monday (August 18). Supreme Court Cancels Darshan Thoogudeepa’s Bail in Renukaswamy Murder Case, Warns Against VIP Treatment for Kannada Star in Jail.

The development has shocked Darshan, Pavithra Gowda, and the other accused. They were arrested hours after the Supreme Court cancelled their bail on August 14. Prison sources disclosed that following the Supreme Court’s rebuke, the authorities are ensuring Darshan and his associates are treated on par with other inmates and receive no special privileges.

The actor has been provided with one bedsheet and food strictly as per the prison menu. “The jail manual is being strictly followed in Darshan’s case,” the sources said. Darshan, who was earlier permitted to receive home-cooked food, has had his request rejected this time. Sources added that he had demanded two bedsheets citing the cold weather, but the authorities denied the plea, stating that as per guidelines, only one bedsheet could be given. Darshan’s Bail Cancelled: Fan Renukaswamy’s Father Kashinath S Shivanagowdru Says Hope of Getting Justice for Murdered Son Getting Stronger.

Meanwhile, Darshan’s wife Vijayalaxmi shared a broken-heart emoji along with a picture of the actor on Instagram. In a major development, the Supreme Court on Thursday cancelled the bail of the Kannada actor in connection with the fan murder case. The Bench also ordered the authorities to take him into custody immediately. The court similarly cancelled the bail of Pavithra Gowda and five other accused, who were also taken into custody after the court's order.

A Bench comprising Justices R. Mahadevan and J.B. Pardiwala pronounced the verdict, stating that the High Court’s decision in the case was flawed. The court further directed that witness examination be carried out swiftly, stressing that no one, regardless of stature, is above the law. Hours after the cancellation of bail, Darshan, Pavithra Gowda, and five others were arrested and produced before the court. They are currently lodged in Bengaluru Central Prison. Darshan, Pavithra Gowda, and 15 others were originally arrested on June 11, 2024, on charges of kidnapping and brutally murdering Renukaswamy, a fan from Chitradurga.

