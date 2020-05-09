Dhanush Completes 18 Years in Films; Fans Trend #18YrsOfKTownPrideDHANUSH to Celebrate This Amazing Milestone

Dhanush (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Dhanush is one of the most loved actors in the South industry and boasts of a huge fan base today. The superstar is known for being that actor who has found the perfect balance between and massy and art films. Dhanush never shies away from a challenge is known to have shown immense versatility on screen ever since he first debuted in films with Thulluvadho Ilamai in 2002. His first film directed by his father Kasthuri Raja released on May 10, 2002 and the actor now completes 18 years in the industry and has undoubtedly emerged to be one of the industry's biggest stars in this span. Fans of the actor are in celebration mode as the actor completes a glorious 18-year journey in films and have started the trend #18YrsOfKTownPrideDHANUSH on Twitter. Dhanush Fans Celebrate the Actors Birthday in 100 Days in Advance, Start Trending #100DaysForDhanushBDay on Twitter.

Fan clubs of South actors are known to celebrate birthdays and other achievements of their favourite superstars with big trends and often also come up with a common DP for this. Dhanush's fans also made sure to do the same as the actor reaches a milestone in his career. Fans of the star have been showering the actor with praises for his amazing journey in films. Dhanush not only made a mark in South but also branched out to Bollywood to give a big hit like Raanjhanaa and later Hollywood too with The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir . His big South successes include films like Maari, 3, Vada Chennai and the recently released Asuran among others. Here's looking at his fan posts on Twitter. Dhanush Fans Trend #WeStandWithDHANUSH after AL Azhagappan Demands Producers to Not Produce the Asuran Actor’s Films.

18 Years Common DP for Dhanush:

Pride Of Indian Cinema

Every Year Award Stage Changed But Winner @dhanushkraja Never Changed 😍👏 Pride Of Indian Cinema 💯🔥#18YrsOfKTownPrideDHANUSH — Troll VIP (@Trollvipoffl) May 9, 2020

The Multi-Talented Star

♦️ 18 Years ♦️ 39 Flims ♦️ 16 Films producer ♦️ 70+Awards ♦️ 1 Movie director ♦️ Director & Writer ♦️ 34 Songs singer ♦️ 33 song lyricist #18YrsOfKTownPrideDHANUSH pic.twitter.com/rQl4ys9SNd — HKRᴾᵃᵗᵗᵃˢ (@Hkr55967237) May 9, 2020

A True Inspiration

♦️ 18 Years ♦️ 39 Flims ♦️ 16 Films producer ♦️ 70+Awards ♦️ 1 Movie director ♦️ Director & Writer ♦️ 34 Songs singer ♦️ 33 song lyricist #18YrsOfKTownPrideDHANUSH pic.twitter.com/rQl4ys9SNd — HKRᴾᵃᵗᵗᵃˢ (@Hkr55967237) May 9, 2020

Humble Human, Terrific Performer

For @dhanushkraja sir, a humble human & a terrific performer on screen who I have always admired. Happy to share the #18YrsOfKTownPrideDHANUSH CDP. Looking forward to all the diverse characters he is going to pull off in the years to come :) pic.twitter.com/qzzl5cfoQ5 — Karthick Naren (@karthicknaren_M) May 9, 2020

The Most Sought After Actor

The true inspirational of many people, He is starting with the career on may10. with negative comments and he is now south Indian cinema's Most Wanted trend setting Actor , @dhanushkraja#18YrsOfKTownPrideDHANUSH pic.twitter.com/CeK9rCCN7F — DHanush PanDi (@PaTTasPandi) May 9, 2020

Tamil Cinema's Legendary Actor!

Thank u so much @selvaraghavan sir for introducing the legendary actor to Tamil cinema ♥️#18YrsOfKTownPrideDHANUSH https://t.co/fsRfoy37at — Troll VIP (@Trollvipoffl) May 9, 2020

After spending amazing 18 years in the industry, Dhanush is set to do much more with his upcoming films such as South film Jagame Thandhiram and Bollywood film Atrangi Re.