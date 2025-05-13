Director Lokesh Kanagaraj is currently busy with his upcoming film Coolie, starring Rajinikanth. In a recent interview, the popular filmmaker opened up about various topics, including his plans for a sequel to Thalapathy Vijay's Master and the future of his much-talked-about Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU). He also shared insights into his filmmaking style, revealing that he prefers to wrap up his films quickly rather than keeping his actors tied up for years, unlike Telugu director SS Rajamouli, who is known for his lengthy shooting schedules. Lokesh Kanagaraj Keen To Work With Thalapathy Vijay on ‘Master 2’ Over ‘Leo 2′; ’Coolie’ Director Shares His Mega Plan for LCU (Watch Video).

Lokesh Kanagaraj Compares His Filmmaking Style With SS Rajamouli

In a recent interview with film critic Sudhir Srinivasan, Lokesh Kanagaraj, while talking about his filmmaking style, said that he likes to wind up his films quicker than making his actors "sit for three years." Howeveer, he explained how delays in shoot are inevitable while working on a multi starrer project like Coolie. He said, "This is a multi-starrer film, right? So, of course, small delays happen which are beyond anyone's control. I don't make movies like RRR, which makes the actor sit for three years. I wrap my films in six-eight months."

Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Instagram Post

For the unversed, SS Rajamouli is known for taking a long time to make his films. His film Baahubali, which changed the way period dramas were made in the country, reportedly took two and a half years to shoot. In an interview with IndiaGlitz in 2015, the film's lead star Prabhas confessed that he was so frustrated with the film's long shooting period that he wanted to quit. However, the box office performance of Rajamouli's films speaks for itself, making everything else secondary. 'Baahubali' Re-Release Confirmed for October: Makers Promise ‘Epic Surprises’ As Prabhas-SS Rajamouli's Film Completes Eight Years.

Lokesh Kanagaraj's Coolie features a star-studded ensemble cast, including Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna, Sathyaraj, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, and Shruthi Haasan in pivotal roles. Pooja Hegde will appear in a special song, while Aamir Khan is reportedly making a cameo appearance in the Tamil film. The movie si scheduled for a grand release on August 14, 2025.

