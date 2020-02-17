Doctor First Look: Sivakarthikeyan’s Bloodied Hands Will Make You Curious for This Film! (View Pic)

Sivakarthikeyan's look in Doctor (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The makers of Doctor have unveiled the film’s first look poster on Sivakarthikeyan’s birthday. And it has indeed turned out to be the best treat for the actor’s fans. Doctor first look poster is trending on top for all the right reasons. When you say ‘Doctor’, you expect to see the character in a laboratory coat with a stethoscope around the neck. But Sivakarthikeyan is seen in a totally different avatar in this poster and we bet, it will make you curious for this film. Sivakarthikeyan Turns A Year Older Today! Anirudh Ravichander, Radikaa Sarathkumar and Others Wish the Actor on His 35th Birthday.

Sivakarthikeyan looks ‘bloody’ good in the first look poster of Doctor. If you zoom the picture and see, he has worn gloves that is all bloodied, he also has a scalpel in of his hands and there’s blood all over the floor. But the actor, who is seated on an armchair, looks all calm and it will make you suspicious even more. He is dressed in a simple avatar, but yet he is looking stylish. Sivakarthikeyan has donned a polo neck t-shirt and teamed it blue trouser. Doctor: Shooting Of Sivakarthikeyan’s Next Starts Today, Actor Shares Pics from the Puja Ceremony on Social Media.

Here’s The First Look Poster Of Doctor

Isn’t Sivakarthikeyan looking impressive? Doctor is written and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. This upcoming Tamil flick is produced under the banner of the lead actor’s SK Productions in association with KJR Studios. Gang Leader fame Priya Mohan, Yogi Babu and Vinay would also be seen playing key roles in this movie. Anirudh Ravichander has been roped to compose the film’s music, whereas Vijay Karthik Kannan will be handling the cinematography. Keep watching this space for further updates!