Doctor is the upcoming movie starring Sivakarthikeyan in the lead. Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, this film also marks the debut of Priyanka Mohanan. The shooting of this film has been wrapped up for which the entire cast and crew had a small gathering. The pictures from the wrap up party are all over the internet. Sivakarthikeyan can be seen posing with the film’s leading lady, director and others. Sivakarthikeyan Starrer Doctor to Release in December 2020?

Touted to be an action comedy, Doctor is expected to hit the big screen during the time of summer this year. Produced under the banner of Sivakarthikeyan Productions, the lead actor will reportedly be seen in a new avatar. He has also shed a few kilos for the film. Take a look at the pictures from Doctor wrap up party below:

#DOCTORWrapUp

The makers of Doctor had planned to release the film in December 2020. But the shooting schedule had to be revised as all the shoot of films and TV shows had to be stalled in the wake of coronavirus pandemic. The makers are yet to announce the new release date of the film. Stay tuned for further updates from the world of entertainment.

