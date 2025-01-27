On the occasion of Republic Day 2025 (January 26), the makers of Thalapathy Vijay's much-anticipated last film, Thalapathy 69, have finally unveiled the title and first look of the movie. Directed by H Vinoth, the Tamil movie is said to be Vijay's last film before he completely shifts his focus on politics. The movie has been titled Jana Nayagan, and the first poster shows the Tamil superstar posing for a selfie with a swarm of fans, all dressed in white in the backdrop. Our protagonist, on the other hand, can be seen in a blue denim shirt with black pants and black shades. A second poster for the film was also unveiled on the same day. ‘Thalapathy 69’ Titled ‘Jana Nayagan’! Vijay’s First Look From H Vinoth’s Political Thriller, Co-Starring Bobby Deol and Pooja Hegde, Unveiled on Republic Day 2025.

‘Jana Nayagan’ Second Look Out

It was a double surprise for fans as makers decided to drop the second look from Vijay's Jana Nayagan on the same day. Taking to their X (previously Twitter) handle, KVN Productions unveiled the second-look poster of Thalapathy Vijay from the film and wrote, "Nan Aanai ittal...Adhu." (When I command) referencing the song from former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and legendary Tamil star MG Ramachandran's (MGR) hit, Enga Veettu Pillai (1965). In the latest poster, the Tamil superstar could be seen wielding a whip against a red backdrop.

‘Jana Nayagna’ Second Look Unveiled

MGR X Thalapathy Vijay

Directed by H Vinoth and produced by KVN Productions, Jana Nayagan is touted to be a political action drama and features a star-studded cast including Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Priyamani, Mamitha Baiju and Narain among others in key roles. Music in the film is handled by Anirudh Ravichander. Jana Nayagan is reportedly aiming for an October 26, 2025 release.

