There was a time when Disha Patani was tagged as the national crush of India. Of course, her admirers were the one rooting for her and bestowing her with the title but yes, she was often being discussed and praised for her charming looks. However, that's certainly a thing of the past now as Google has found her successor in Kananda beauty Rashmika Mandanna. If you search ‘National Crush of India 2020’ on Google, you'll get Rashmika Mandanna as your answer and it's not wrong really. She has the potential and all the essential qualities to qualify as the national crush. Acharya: Rashmika Mandanna To Star Opposite Ram Charan in Chiranjeevi's Big-Budget Movie?

While Karnataka is already proud of its chirpy actress, Rashmika's obsession has now spread across the nation. The actress managed to beat the likes of popular names like Samantha Akkineni, Tamannaah, Kajal Aggarwal and others to come across as the national crush of India and it's a huge feat in itself. Rashmika's next will see her sharing the screen space with stylish star Allu Arjun in Pushpa. Rashmika Mandanna Recreates Her First-Ever Magazine Shoot in the Cutest Way Possible and We’re Going Aww (View Post).

Speaking of her past releases, Rashmika rose to fame with projects like Bheeshma, Geetha Govindam, Sarileru Neekevvaru, and Chalo. She's currently busy shooting for Pushpa and is looking forward to announcing her next lineup. Until then, let's keep admiring this new 'national crush of India'.

