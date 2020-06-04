Rashmika Mandanna Recreates Her First-Ever Magazine Shoot in the Cutest Way Possible and We’re Going Aww (View Post)

Rashmika Mandanna (Photo Credits: Instagram)

South star, Rashmika Mandanna had a terrific 2020 as her two big releases, Sarileru Neekevvaru and Bheeshma churned a huge sum at the box office. That being said, just like all other celebs, she is also practising social distancing and is currently quarantining at her home. Apart from being a fab actress, she is also quite active on social media and often treats fans with her charming pictures. Well, on Thursday, she shared a photo which saw her as kiddo posing for a magazine cover. Rashmika surprised one and all by flaunting her childhood pic and it's adorable. Rashmika Mandanna Birthday: From Sartorial Choices to Trendy Hairdos, This South Beauty’s Insta Pics Will Give You A Sneak Peek Of Her Chic Style Statements!

In the picture, we can see the actress recreating her first-ever magazine cover. The then and now resemblance is too good. Along with the post, she also shared a long caption which revealed how her mother collects all her magazine covers till date. Not to miss, the cute smile on Mandanna's face, it's magical. Also, another thing which caught our attention is the amazing bob cut hairdo she had when she was a child. Bheeshma Review: Nithiin and Rashmika Mandanna's Romantic-Comedy Gets a Thumbs-Up From Twitterati.

Check Out The Magazine Post Below:

Let such old is gold posts keep on coming to Rashmika as they are a fun treat. Meanwhile, on the work front. the actress will be next seen opposite Allu Arjun in Sukumar's Pushpa. The shooting of the film will start once the lockdown is lifted. Stay tuned!