Have you seen John Cho's Searching? The movie where a helpless father is 'searching' for his missing daughter and relies heavily on modern-day technology to help him locate her. If yes, you will find the premise of C U Soon slightly similar. Yes, we say slightly 'cos in entirety it's not. The story here is about a Kochi based IT guy (Faasil), trying to trace his Dubai based cousin’s (Mathew) fiancée (Darshana) who goes missing after leaving a video message. The movie promises a thrilling ride while also trying to establish the extent to which we can use the new-age technology and the cons that come along. Fahad Faasil Remembers How Irrfan Khan Inspired Him to Take Up Acting, Says 'I Owe My Career to Him' in an Emotional Post.

For the ones who have seen Faasil's work in the past should know his next as a performer would be equally exciting. C U Soon goes beyond the parameters of 'Searching'. While John Cho's movie had a more emotional depth to it, C U Soon promises to be a taut thriller. Faasil's attempt to locate his cousin's Dubai based fiancee from across India is a plot compelling in itself and when backed by strong performances, it promises an exciting, non-disappointing experience. The trailer certainly looked captivating and it has stirred enough excitement within us to get impatient for its digital premiere. Malik: Fahadh Faasil's Intense First Look From Mahesh Narayanan's Film Looks Intriguing (See Pic).

Check Out the Trailer

C U Soon is among the many regional movies who ditched their theatrical premieres for OTT releases. The film is slated to release on Amazon Prime on September 1, 2020.

