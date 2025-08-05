Mumbai, August 4: Seven years after enchanting the movie buffs as Agent Gopi, actor Adivi Sesh is all set to return as his iconic character for "G2". With Emraan Hashmi and Wamiqa Gabbi in significant roles, the highly-awaited sequel is scheduled to release in the theatres on May 1, 2026. The project further boasts a stellar cast with Banita Sandhu, Murali Sharma, Supriya Yarlagadda, and Madhu Shalini in prominent roles, along with others.

Along with the release date, the makers have also dropped the first look poster of Sesh, Hashmi, and Gabbi from the forthcoming action spy thriller. All three are seen shedding fierce vibes, flaunting their action-packed avatar for their next. G2: Emraan Hashmi to Co-Star in Adivi Sesh's Goodachari Sequel.

Sharing the exciting professional update with the netizens, Sesh wrote on his official Instagram handle, "I was silent until now. Because we have been building something EXPLOSIVE. Shooting in six countries. 23 sets. 150 days. Releasing in 5 languages. My BIGGEST. Exploding worldwide MAY DAY! May 1, 2026 In Theaters. #G2 #Goodachari2."

Made under the direction of Vinay Kumar Sirigineedi, "G2" is being produced by TG Vishwa Prasad’s People Media Factory, in collaboration with Abhishek Agarwal's Abhishek Agarwal Arts, and AK Entertainments. Back in June, Sesh wished director Vijay Kumar on his birthday with a heartfelt note. ‘Coolie’ Diaries: Nagarjuna Reveals How Rajinikanth Won Hearts by Gifting Packets to All 350 Members on Set During Thailand Shoot (Watch Video).

Lauding the filmmaker, the 'Major' actor wrote on the photo-sharing app, "Dear @vinaykumar7121 Happy birthday my friend. It's been an honour to be a part of your vision. You're one of the most talented guys I have ever worked with and the fans are going to be stunned by the #G2 box office monster that you are creating for next year. I can't wait for the world to see what we have done together. Thank you for all your passion and hard work! Lots of love and many many happy returns of the day." The filming for "G2" has already been wrapped up after a 150-day shoot across six countries.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 05, 2025 12:12 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).