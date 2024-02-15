Actor Emraan Hashmi is all set to be part of Adivi Sesh's much-awaited spy thriller film G2. Taking to Instagram, Emraan Hashmi treated fans with the announcement poster and captioned the post, "The biggest spy franchise gets a blockbuster addition. Boarding mission #G2. Shoot in progress." Sharing his excitement, Emraan Hashmi said, "Joining the cast of G2 is truly exciting. The script is compelling, and I look forward to being part of this spy thriller." Emraan Hashmi in G2! Actor Onboard for Adivi Sesh’s Goodachari Sequel, Makers Share Official Announcement on Social Media.

Adivi Sesh said, "I am thrilled to have Emraan Hashmi on board for G2. His presence will undoubtedly bring a new dimension to the film." Producer TG Vishwa Prasad stated, "Emraan Hashmi joining G2 raises the stakes for the film. His talent aligns perfectly with the vision we have for this project. Fans can expect a cinematic spectacle like never before." "His stature and acting prowess will completely justify the weight of the character. The most awaited spy franchise gets more exciting with his addition to the team," Producer Abhishek Agarwal. Banita Sandhu, set to play the leading lady, further adds to the anticipation surrounding G2. As the sequel takes shape, audiences can look forward to a gripping narrative and high-octane action.

Written by Adivi Sesh himself, Vinay Kumar Sirigineedi, the editor of Major, will be making his debut as a director with the movie. Titled G2 the film is the sequel to Adivi Sesh's blockbuster hit Telugu film Goodachari which also starred Shobhita Dhulipala and Jagapathi Babu in the lead roles. Producers TG Vishwa Prasad and Abhishek Agarwal, who delivered hits like Kashmir Files, Karthikeya 2 and Major will be jointly producing the movie under the banners of People Media Factory, Abhishek Agarwal Arts and AK Entertainments India Pvt Ltd. Meanwhile, Emraan was recently seen in the action thriller film Tiger 3 in which he portrayed the role of an antagonist. Banita Sandhu in G2! Actress To Make Her Tollywood Debut With Adivi Sesh’s Goodachari Sequel (View Pic).

The film also starred Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles. Tiger 3 is the third installment of the Tiger franchise and a part of the YRF Spy Universe with the likes of War and Pathaan. Interestingly, it also has cameo appearances of Shah Rukh Khan and a post-credit scene featuring Hrithik Roshan. Apart from this, Emraan Hashmi will also be seen in digital series titled Showtime. Directed by Mihir Desai and Archit Kumar, Showtime is touted to be an "epic saga of legacy and ambition in the world of cinema", which will give the audience a sneak peek into what goes behind the multi-million dollar industry of Bollywood, nepotism and the power struggles at the top. He is also making his Telugu debut with gangster drama 'OG' starring Pawan Kalyan.