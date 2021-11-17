Ganapati Subramanian Sarma, popularly known as Gemini Ganesan, was widely known for his works in Tamil Cinema. He is one such actor who has managed to carve a niche for himself in the industry and managed to become one of the three biggest names, the other two being MG Ramachandran and Sivaji Ganesan. Gemini Ganesan has done numerous romantic films and hence was known as Kaadhal Mannan by fans, which means the king of romance. Sivaji Ganesan Birth Anniversary: Did You Know The Tamil Legend Was the First Indian Actor to Win an International Award?

November 17, 2021, marks Gemini Ganesan’s 101st birth anniversary, the legend who ruled Kollywood with his acting prowess. He is undoubtedly one of the most celebrated names in the industry and so on his birth anniversary, let’s take a look at five interesting facts of the amazing late actor.

Wished To Become A Doctor

Gemini Ganesan had aspired to become a doctor and hence he paid a visit to TR Alamelu (father of his first wife Alamelu) in Trichinopoly (now Tiruchirappalli). TR Alamelu promised Ganesan a medical seat after graduation if he accepts to marry his daughter to which the young lad had immediately agreed and tied the knot with her in June 1940. But his dream of becoming a doctor shattered as his father-in-law passed away within a month of their marriage.

Worked As A Lecturer

Post the demise TR Alamelu, Ganesan was in desperate need of a job as his wish of becoming a doctor had crushed and he had to support his family. It was Ganesan’s uncle who had advised him to take up teaching as a profession and that’s how he became a lecturer at Madras Christian College’s Chemistry department.

Gemini Studios

After quitting as a lecturer, Ganesan obtained work at Gemini Studios where he served as a casting director. From there his journey in the world of cinema started. He had made his acting debut in 1947 with the film Miss Malini but that did not help him gain limelight. It was in 1954 that he came in spotlight with the film Manam Pola Mangalyam.

Bollywood

Gemini Ganesan had starred in Hindi films that were a remake of his Tamil movies. It includes Miss Mary (remake of Miss Malini), Devta (remake of Kanavaney Kankanda Deivam), Raj Tilak (remake of Vanjikottai Valiban) and a special appearance in the film Nazrana (remake of Kalyana Parisu).

Marriages & Children

Gemini Ganesan’s personal life was often subject of criticism mainly because of his marital status. At the age of 19 he married Alamelu with whom he had three daughters. He had two daughters with Pushpavalli and one of them is Bollywood actress Rekha. With actress Savitri, he had a son and a daughter. And then in 1998, he married Juliana Andrew, his fourth wife.

