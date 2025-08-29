Malayalam cinema’s biggest superstar, Mohanlal, reunites with family filmmaker Sathyan Anthikad after 10 years for Hridayapoorvam, yet another feel-good family entertainer from the director. Mohanlal plays Sandeep, a restaurant owner who is also a heart recipient. The story follows him as he travels to Pune to attend the engagement party of his heart donor’s daughter, at her request. His reluctant stay there gradually leads to an unexpected bond between them. ‘Hridayapoorvam’ Movie Review: All Hearts for Mohanlal in Sathyan Anthikad’s Feel-Good Drama That Plays It Too Safe.

Malavika Mohanan plays the female lead, Haritha. The film also features Sangeeth Pratap, Sangita, Siddique, Lalu Alex, Baburaj, Janardhanan, Nishan, and Sabitha Anand, among others.

In addition to the main cast, Hridayapoorvam includes several notable cameos - some of which were unfortunately leaked ahead of release through a censor board report mentioning their casting.

So, here’s a look at all the cameos in Hridayapoorvam. And yes — SPOILERS ahead.

Basil Joseph

Basil Joseph plays a therapist with a quirky obsession with astrology. Haritha consults him to help ‘cure’ Sandeep’s fear of flying. The actor-director appears only in this single scene, marking his first time working in a Sathyan Anthikad film and sharing screen space with Mohanlal. ‘Hridayapoorvam’: Basil Joseph and Meera Jasmine Confirmed in Mohanlal’s Onam Release Thanks to Censor Board Report.

Antony Perumbavoor

Mohanlal’s long-time associate-turned-producer, Antony Perumbavoor, is known for his Hitchcock-style cameos in films produced under their banner. Here, he plays himself - a producer who decides to back the debut project of three aspiring filmmakers under Sandeep’s care. Given that their earlier short films created chaos, this investment might not be the wisest choice.

Althaf Salim

Actor-filmmaker Althaf Salim also appears as himself, shooting for the same film that Perumbavoor is producing.

Meera Jasmine

Meera Jasmine makes a cameo appearance in the closing scene as an unnamed woman who seeks shelter at Sandeep’s cloud kitchen. Sparks fly instantly between the two. The role is special, as Meera was once Sathyan Anthikad’s favourite heroine and had starred opposite Mohanlal in films like Rasathantram and Innathe Chintha Vishayam.

